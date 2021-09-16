Paulding Municipal Court

Shane Redman, 28, Battle Creek, Mich., was indicted on charges of: possession of heroin, a third-degree felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, possessing drug abuse instruments, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a second degree misdemeanor. Redman waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Newlyn Baker, 43, Haviland, was indicted on a charge of illegal cultivation of marijuana, a second-degree felony. Baker waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Tricia Brown, 44, Fairborn, was indicted on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. Brown waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Charles Brown, 32, Oakwood, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and use of a weapon while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor. Brown waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Isaac Rosner, Fort Wayne, drug paraphernalia, $200 fine; Diana McKalvia, Defiance, driving under FRA suspension, $200 fine; Isaiah Solis, Defiance, no operator’s license, $150 fine; Nicole Conn, Paulding, receiving stolen property, 7-days jail, standard probation, no contact with victims, $250 fine; Andrew Farris, Fort Wayne, unauthorized use of a vehicle, 4-days jail, $250 fine, standard probation.

Ray Pauley, Grover Hill, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (66/55), $35 fine.

Isaiah Pierce, Schenectady, N.Y., possession of marijuana, $100 fine, OVI, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine; head lights, $70 fine.

Aldina Samardzic-Husidic, Knoxville, Tenn., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; no operator’s license, $150 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.

Cloey Fohner, Oakwood, no tail lights, $60 fine; OVI, dismissed.

Caleb Diaz, Fishers, Ind., no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (92/65), $100 fine.

Takita Jenkins, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $300 fine, 30-days jail (suspended); headlights, $70 fine.

Jaylyn McGee-Goff, Oak Park, Mich., possession of marijuana, $75 fine; drug paraphernalia, $75 fine; seat belt, $25 fine.

Charlie Montgomery, Toledo, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (106/65), $106 fine.

Franklin Atkinson, Dundee, Mich., FRA suspension, $200 fine; marked lanes, $55 fine; speed (73/65), $35 fine.

