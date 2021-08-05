Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Candi Layman, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Ryan Fraley, Melroe, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Cody Adkins, Paulding, no operator’s license, $500 fine; display plates, $70 fine.

Sidney Perry, Xenia, 12-point suspension, 3-days jail, $500 fine; speed (94/65); possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Montel Mickles, Toledo, OVI, 3-days jail (credit for time served), $375 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (83/65), $45 fine.

Jeffrey Martin, Bloomfield, prohibited activities (state ownership of and title to wild animals), four counts, $400 fine.

Jae Waughfield, Indianapolis, attempt to commit offense (possession of criminal tools), 50 hours community service, $300 fine; attempt to commit offense (receiving stolen property), $300 fine.

Demond Gaston, Detroit, driving under suspension, 2-days jail, $300 fine; speed (84/65), $45 fine.

Jayde Ducheney, Van Wert, marked lanes, $150 fine; OVI, dismissed; distracted driving, dismissed.

Allen Kline, Melrose, OVI, 10-days jail (7-days work release), $525 fine, probation; driving under suspension, dismissed.

James Dunno, Paulding, loud exhaust, $150 fine; driving under FRA suspension, dismissed.

Randy Hoesten, Ohio City, marked lanes, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Keegan Skiver, Payne, OVI, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), standard probation, $375 fine; left of center, $100 fine; seat belt, dismissed.

Robert Davis Jr., Toledo, OVI, 6-days jail, $375 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; high beams, dismissed.

Adam Mason, Defiance, driving under suspension, $300 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.

Deonta Barnes, Saginaw, Mich., driving under suspension, 1-day jail, $300 fine; speed (76/65), $35 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; marked lanes, $55 fine; child restraint, $70 fine.

Benjamin Sanchez, Paulding, OVI, 30-days jail, probation, $850 fine; seat belt, $30 fine; no tail lights, dismissed.

Felipe Carreto Delgado, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (85/65), $45 fine.

Logan Wannemacher, Payne, OVI, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine; speed (46/35), $100 fine; seat belt, dismissed.

Dismissed: Rayanna Renzi, Sherwood, theft.

