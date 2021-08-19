Paulding Municipal Court
Charles Thompson Jr., 29, Cecil, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine, a second- and fifth-degree felony, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and operation while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. Thompson Jr. waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Alfonso Castillo-Hernandez, Gas City, Ind., speed (102/65), $102 fine; Jazmine Meriwether, Kokomo, Ind., speed (102/65), $102 fine; Hunter Zent, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Travis Crawford, Watertown, N.Y., driving under suspension, 30-days jail (suspended), $300 fine; Jessie Mendoza Jr., Oakwood, disorderly conduct with persistence, 1 day jail, $200 fine; Brande Martin, Detroit, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Leonard Feeney III, Defiance, no operator’s license, $150 fine; Brittany Brown, Louisville, Ky., speed (97/65), $100 fine; Daniel Ruiz, Payne, speed (95/55), 30-days jail suspended, 10-hours community service, $250 fine ($100 suspended).
Timothy Harrington, Royal Oak, Mich., speed (74/65), $35 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Benjamin Kremer, Paulding, OVI, 6-days jail, probation, $525 fine; disorderly conduct, $125 fine; open container, dismissed; turn signals, dismissed; stop sign, dismissed.
Travis Stevenson, Antwerp, criminal trespassing, 3-days jail, $100 fine; telecommunication harassment, 15-days jail, probation, $500 fine, 20 hours community service; telecommunication harassment, dismissed.
Cody McMillan, Haviland, falsification, 3 days jail, $375 fine; failure to control, dismissed; OVI, dismissed.
Dismissed: Joshua Clark, Paulding, OVI, driving under suspension, wrong plates, loud exhaust.
