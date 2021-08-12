Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Earl Adkins Jr., Trinity, Ala., failure to reinstate, $150 fine; Nathan Edgell, Fort Wayne, Ind., attempt to possess drugs, 9-days jail (credited), $200 fine; Dorin Braga, Niles, Ill., assured clear distance, $60 fine; Hunter Zent, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator’s license, $100 fine.
Jason George, Hicksville, driving under suspension, 90-days jail (suspended), $250 fine.
Takia Litt, Indianapolis, Ind., driving under suspension, 30-days jail (suspended), $250 fine; speed (85/65), dismissed; distracted driving, dismissed.
Dismissed: Jason Kremer, Latty, confinement of dog, failure to register dog (two counts); Levi Noggle, Payne, failure to reinstate.
