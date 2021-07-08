Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Shaniya Grimes, Detroit, Mich., speed (111/65), $150 fine.
Maycool Lopez, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI, 10 days jail, license suspended 90 days, $250 fine; speed (77/65), $100 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed; open container, dismissed; underage consumption, dismissed.
Jacob Stoller, Paulding, reckless operation, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine, 20 hours community service; marked lanes, $125 fine; OVI, dismissed; distracted driving, dismissed.
Joe Bonar Sr., Oakwood, disorderly conduct, three days jail, $100 fine (suspended), no contact with Charloe Store; menacing, three days jail, $100 fine (suspended).
Amalia Green, Continental, failure to reinstate license, $200 fine; speed (66/55), $35 fine; no operator’s license, $150 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.
Dennis Green, Defiance, FRA suspension, $500 fine; speed (76/55), $45 fine; 12-point suspension, three days jail, $250 fine; wrong plates, $70 fine.
Michael Anderson, Greenfield, Ind., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Dismissed: Jeffrey Merritte, Paulding, assault; aggravated menacing.
