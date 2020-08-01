Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Dayena Worden, Paulding, no operator's license, $100 fine; Danielle Dempsey, Payne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Dewayne Champion, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, $200 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Stan Barclay, Lawrenceville, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine suspended, contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Chad Carper, Paulding, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Eric Gibson, Paulding, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, one day jail, 19 days jail suspended; Zachary Smith, Oakwood, no operator's license, $200 fine; Wayne Guzik, Cherokee Villa, Ark., driving under suspension, $200 fine.
Anthony Baxter, Payne, failure to control, $70 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
Marquita Robinson, Indianapolis, distracted driving, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine.
Dismissed: Teresa Cooper, Hicksville, disorderly conduct.
