Paulding Municipal Court

Bound over: Jeremiah Upole, Payne, abduction, domestic violence, preliminary hearing waived; Joshua Newsome, Paulding, felonious assault, preliminary hearing held, probable cause found;

Sentenced: Rachel Schuchart, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine, suspended if cleaned up by July 31; Randell Collins, Oakwood, improperly discharging firearm at or into habitation or school zone, one day jail, $150 fine, 40 hours community service; Michael Dewitt, Indianapolis, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Michael Smith, Oakwood, no operator's license, $150 fine; Herbert Smith, Sumter, S.C., distracted driving, $100 fine suspended, course completed;

Jermel Reason, Detroit, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of marijuana, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; driving under suspension, $150 fine; speed, $100 fine.

Kayela Gonzalez, Waterford, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; speed, $45 fine.

Savannah Burchfield, Fort Wayne, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; speed, $45 fine.

Dismissed: Jeremy Naugle, Oakwood, domestic violence; Evan Baughman, Payne, underage consumption; Daniel Mohr, Oakwood, driving under OVI suspension; Taylor Provines, Antwerp, underage consumption; Austin Webb, oakwood, carrying concealed weapon, contraband shall be forfeited; Jordan Billingslea, Southfield, Mich., possession of marijuana;

Load comments