Paulding Municipal Court
Jeffrey Merritte, 51, Defiance, was indicted on a count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Merritte waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Ethan Reust, 18, Payne, was indicted on counts of robbery, a second-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. Reust waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Lyndell Ramos, 35, Wauseon, appeared on a count of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. Ramos waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Devante Foster, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Brian Saylor, Paulding, endangering children, $100 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service. Victor Campos, Paulding, no operator’s license, $200 fine.
Toni Wilson, New Haven, Ind., OVI, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; failure to control, dismissed.
Cody Roesser, Van Wert, reckless operation, 30-days jail (suspended), $250 fine, 40 hours community service; speed (70/55), dismissed.
David Schroeder, Defiance, OVI, 10-days jail, probation, $525 fine, 20 hours community service; left of center, $75 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, dismissed.
Brooke Riebesehl, Napoleon, OVI, 30-days jail (suspended), 3-days jail or driver intervention program if violation occurs, $375 fine; head lights, dismissed.
David Bays, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI, 3-days jail, $375 fine; speed (86/65), dismissed.
Billy Hale, Cloverdale, FRA suspension, $300 fine; failure to yield, $55 fine.
Diane McKalvia, Latty, FRA suspension, $150 fine; loud exhaust, dismissed.
Avery Apel, Saint Clair Shores, Mich., OVI, 3-days jail, $375 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; loud exhaust, dismissed.
Anthony Bailey, Washington, Mich., OVI, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; possession of hashish, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; speed (86/65), dismissed.
Joshua Heppeard, Mendon, failure to reinstate, $200 fine (may be suspended); speed (74/55), $45 fine.
Martianna Webster, Indianapolis, speed (103/65), $103 fine; seat belt, $30 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Dona Ahouantodaho, Indianapolis, speed (104/65), $104 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Noel Fernandez Jimenez, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $200 fine; speed (87/65), $45 fine.
Amanda Garcia, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator’s license, $200 fine; speed (84/65), $45 fine.
Dismissed: William Price, Paulding, theft; Kevin Johnson, Detroit, Mich., OVI, driving under suspension, speed, seat belt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.