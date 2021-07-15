Paulding Municipal Court

Jeffrey Merritte, 51, Defiance, was indicted on a count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Merritte waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Ethan Reust, 18, Payne, was indicted on counts of robbery, a second-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. Reust waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Lyndell Ramos, 35, Wauseon, appeared on a count of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. Ramos waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Devante Foster, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Brian Saylor, Paulding, endangering children, $100 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service. Victor Campos, Paulding, no operator’s license, $200 fine.

Toni Wilson, New Haven, Ind., OVI, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; failure to control, dismissed.

Cody Roesser, Van Wert, reckless operation, 30-days jail (suspended), $250 fine, 40 hours community service; speed (70/55), dismissed.

David Schroeder, Defiance, OVI, 10-days jail, probation, $525 fine, 20 hours community service; left of center, $75 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, dismissed.

Brooke Riebesehl, Napoleon, OVI, 30-days jail (suspended), 3-days jail or driver intervention program if violation occurs, $375 fine; head lights, dismissed.

David Bays, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI, 3-days jail, $375 fine; speed (86/65), dismissed.

Billy Hale, Cloverdale, FRA suspension, $300 fine; failure to yield, $55 fine.

Diane McKalvia, Latty, FRA suspension, $150 fine; loud exhaust, dismissed.

Avery Apel, Saint Clair Shores, Mich., OVI, 3-days jail, $375 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; loud exhaust, dismissed.

Anthony Bailey, Washington, Mich., OVI, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; possession of hashish, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; speed (86/65), dismissed.

Joshua Heppeard, Mendon, failure to reinstate, $200 fine (may be suspended); speed (74/55), $45 fine.

Martianna Webster, Indianapolis, speed (103/65), $103 fine; seat belt, $30 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.

Dona Ahouantodaho, Indianapolis, speed (104/65), $104 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.

Noel Fernandez Jimenez, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $200 fine; speed (87/65), $45 fine.

Amanda Garcia, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator’s license, $200 fine; speed (84/65), $45 fine.

Dismissed: William Price, Paulding, theft; Kevin Johnson, Detroit, Mich., OVI, driving under suspension, speed, seat belt.

