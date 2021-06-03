Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Jia Pryor-Ellis, Indianapolis, Ind., OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine; James England, Defiance, criminal trespassing, four days jail, $200 fine.

Danielle Bledsoe, New Bavaria, speed (69/55), $35 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.

Gage Hines, Sherwood, OVI, 30-days jail (to run concurrent with Defiance Common Pleas Court), $375 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed; failure to control, dismissed.

Terrance Hayworth, Toledo, OVI, 30 days jail (three days hard time), $850 fine; failure to yield for emergency vehicle, $100 fine; seat belt, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Tyler Carlisle, Paulding, disorderly conduct, two days jail, $150 fine, no unlawful contact with victim; domestic violence, dismissed.

Joshua Grimes, Defiance, fictitious registration, four days jail, $150 fine; failure to reinstate license, dismissed.

David Kesler, Antwerp, reckless operation, three days jail, $250 fine; stop sign, dismissed.

Sabrina Ellison, Van Wert, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine; left of center, dismissed.

Ashley Leach, Idaville, Ind., no operator’s license, $100 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.

Dismissed: Bryan Huffar, Port Huron, Mich., OVI, marked lanes, seat belt.

