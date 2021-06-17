Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Shavonte Moses-Knox, Detroit, driving under suspension, $300 fine; Nathan Pine, Markle, Ind., wrongful entrustment of motor vehicle, $200 fine; Jorge Tum Pu, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $200 fine; Carrie Broz, Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine (suspended), standard probation.

Alex Brown, South Lyon, Mich., speed (102/65), $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Sinan Misirli, New York, N.Y., driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed (99/65), dismissed.

Nicholas Fidler, Antwerp, reckless operation, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine; turn signals, $150 fine; OVI, dismissed.

Zachary Jimenez, Defiance, speed (71/55), $45 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; distracted driving, dismissed.

Dismissed: Vantreese Jones, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana; John Rickels Jr., Defiance, domestic violence; Colin Condit, Beverly Hills, Mich., false ID; Jennifer Clark, Antwerp, falsification.

