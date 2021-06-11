Paulding Municipal Court
Andrew Farris, 19, Bryan, appeared on a charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. Farris waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the cases were bound over to the common pleas court.
Sentenced: Joshua Grubb, Cecil, theft, $200 fine, restitution to Animal Clinic of Paulding Rescue Fund ($660.91); Chad Knoll, Ney, criminal trespassing, $100 fine; Andrew Rickard, Grover Hill, domestic violence, 2-days jail, 20 hours community service, standard probation, $250 fine.
Danny Hall, Defiance, OVI, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine; left of center, $100 fine; fictitious registration, dismissed; seat belt, dismissed.
Charles Snyder, Edon, driving under suspension, $200 fine ($100 suspended); speed, $35 fine.
Connor Howell, Payne, driving under suspension, $200 fine ($100 suspended); marked lanes, $55 fine.
Romel Stephney, Marion, Ind., violation of protection order, 2-days jail, $200 fine, no contact with victim; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Katie Stahl, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Eddie Curry, Lima, speed (84/65), $45 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Jacquelynn Herman, Cloverdale, left of center, $55 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Austin Dietrich, Paulding, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Dismissed: Robert Hobart Jr., Paulding, wrong plates; Dee Russel, Decatur, Ind., domestic violence; Bradley Wilcox, Haviland, criminal trespassing; Joshua Newsome, Oakwood, assault; Bryan Huffar, Port Huron, Mich., drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
