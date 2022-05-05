Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced---

Jose Guerra, Berne, Ind., distributing alcohol to a minor, $100 fine; Ronald Craig III, Antwerp, domestic violence, three days jail, $250 fine; Amanda Diaz, Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine;

Randi West, Van Wert, speed (71/55), $45 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Sarah Yatcko, Bossier City, La., speed, $35 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Christopher Collins II, Winchester, Ky., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.

Dismissed---

Sebastian Brown, Cloverdale, criminal trespassing.

