Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced---
Jose Guerra, Berne, Ind., distributing alcohol to a minor, $100 fine; Ronald Craig III, Antwerp, domestic violence, three days jail, $250 fine; Amanda Diaz, Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine;
Randi West, Van Wert, speed (71/55), $45 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Sarah Yatcko, Bossier City, La., speed, $35 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Christopher Collins II, Winchester, Ky., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Dismissed---
Sebastian Brown, Cloverdale, criminal trespassing.
