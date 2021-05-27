Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Joshua Wyss, Monclova, distracted driving (completed course); Gerald Cameron, Paulding, distracted driving (completed course); Scott Kirkland, Paulding, driving under FRA suspension, $100 fine, standard probation; Kenneth Butler, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Debra Grimes, Paulding, distracted driving, $100 fine; Katlyn Wesley, Paulding, following too closely, $55 fine.

Montell Bates, Indianapolis, Ind., driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed (90/65), costs taken from bond.

Roger Scott, Indianapolis, Ind., OVI, three days jail (one day driver intervention program), $500 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $300 fine; failure to yield for an emergency vehicle, $100 fine; speed (80/65), dismissed; possession of marijuana, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Roberto Jimenez, Indianapolis, Ind., OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed; speed, dismissed.

Ronald Martin, Huntertown, Ind., OVI, threedays jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed (81/65), dismissed.

William Vance, Paulding, no operator’s license, $100 fine; driving under FRA suspension, dismissed.

Kyle Marshick, Garden City, Mich., reckless operation, one day jail, $250 fine, 60 hours community service (donation to K9 unit in lieu of service); possession of marijuana, dismissed; speed (90/65), dismissed.

Wilberth Reyes-Ortega, Wauseon, speed, (75/65), $35 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.

Dismissed: Ravi Saini, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, assured clear distance.

