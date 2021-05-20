Paulding Municipal Court
Jeremy Leiter, 47, Melrose, appeared on charges of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony. Leiter waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the cases were bound over to the common pleas court.
Vantreese Jones, 24, Indianapolis, Ind., appeared on a charge of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Jones waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the common pleas court.
Joshua Newsome, 33, Paulding County Jail, appeared on charges of complicity, a third-degree felony, possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, harassment by inmate, a fifth-degree felony, vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and escape, a fifth-degree felony. Newsome waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the cases were bound over to the common pleas court.
Shawn Dempsey, 41, Paulding, appeared on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Dempsey waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the common pleas court.
Danielle Haley, 36, Sherwood, appeared on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Haley waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the common pleas court.
Sentenced: Steven Beisheim, Hicksville, stop sign, $55 fine; Mark McGovern, Elmhurst, Ill., speed (103/65), $103 fine; Dawei Shen, West Lafayette, Ind., speed (94/65), $100 fine; Ronald Cheney, Tollesboro, Ky., speed (59/55), $100 fine; Alicia Larson, disorderly conduct with persistence, $150 fine, standard probation, no unlawful contact with victim; Charles Gonzales Jr., Paulding, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Tudor Ganac, Sterling Heights, Mich., speed (69/65), $100 fine; Danie Cuffie, St. Clair Shores, Mich., speed (80/65), $45 fine; Nicole Hicks, Oakwood, driving under FRA suspension, $300 fine; Kurtis Graber, Hicksville, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine; Raliza Pashova, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Rachael Hollinger, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Paul Shutt, Fort Wayne, stop sign, $55 fine; Ayesha Sabir, Canton, Mich., speed (80/65), $45 fine.
David Burkley Jr., Payne, no operator’s license, $150 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.
Southern Norfolk Railway, New Haven, Ind., obstructing railroad crossing (four counts), $600 fine; obstructing railroad crossing (eight counts), dismissed.
Norfolk Southern Railway, Fort Wayne, Ind., obstructing railroad crossing, $150 fine; obstructing railroad crossing (two counts), dismissed.
Don Lofton, Adrian, Mich., failure to control, $150 fine; speed (88/65), $150 fine.
David Bendele, Fort Jennings, OVI, 20 days jail (work release granted after three days hard time), 30 hours community service, standard probation, $750 fine; failure to control, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Heidi Treesh, Bryan, stop sign, $55 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.
Cassandra Cloud, Van Wert, no operator’s license, $100 fine; failure to control, $70 fine.
Dismissed: Janel Bradford, Paulding, distracted driving; Teresa Deuel, Delphos, stop sign; Dominique Brown, Fort Wayne, Ind., criminal trespassing, vandalism; David Miss, Thurmont, Md., distracted driving; Dustin Cole, Antwerp, disorderly conduct; Darcy Burkley, Edon, domestic violence; Lance Mills, Zionsville, Ind., distracted driving.
