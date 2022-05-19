Sentenced:

Deangelo Minter, Detroit, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed, $100 fine.

Valerie Keefe, Defiance, driving under suspension, $200 fine; failure to control, $70 fine.

Joseph Futch, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed, $104 fine.

Evan Heath, Paulding, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program), $375 fine; turn signals, dismissed.

Dismissed:

Austin Hosler, Grover Hill, criminal trespassing; Kristen Rhonehouse, Paulding, disseminating private images.

