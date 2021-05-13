Paulding Municipal Court
Robert Wells, 31, Indianapolis, Ind., appeared on charges of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. Wells waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Wesley Bowman Sr., Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Jeremy Stokes, Oakwood, nonsupport of dependents (four counts), $400 fine (suspended), standard probation, 20 hours community service.
Newlyn Baker, Haviland, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; speed (70/55), $150 fine; OVI, dismissed.
David Burkley Jr., Payne, no operator’s license, $160 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.
Dismissed: Monica McDade, Detroit, no operator’s license.
