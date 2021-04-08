Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Britnie Lynn Walton, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Janessa Garza-Rodriguez, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine;
Heather Pirani, Van Wert, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; driving under FRA suspension, dismissed.
Deangelo Thomas, Harrison Township, Mich., speed (81/65), $100 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Leonard Feenery III, Defiance, no operator’s license, $300 fine; stop sign, $55 fine.
Bradley Agler, Harrod, no motorcycle license, $75 fine; speed (73/55), $45 fine.
Desiree Brown, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $100 fine; failure to yield for an emergency vehicle, $70 fine; child restraint, $70 fine.
Dismissed: Nathan McAlexander, Hicksville, possession of marijuana, OVI, seat belt; Amy Gallivan, Lafayette, Ind., OVI, driving under suspension, marked lanes, distracted driving; Anthony Greene, failure to comply; Nathan Keyes, Oakwood, failure to stop for school bus.
