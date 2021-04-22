Paulding Municipal Court
James Dunno, 26, Paulding, appeared on charges of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. Dunno waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Randy Hoersten, 44, Ohio City, appeared on charges of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Hoersten waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Ian Taylor, 27, Van Wert, appeared on charges of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Taylor waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Naomi Theobald, Paulding, failure to yield, $55 fine; Ian Taylor, driving under FRA suspension, $20 fine.
Brooke Bechtol, Defiance, speed (84/65), $150 fine; seat belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Candace Hardy, Cecil, disorderly conduct with persistence (two counts), 12-days jail, $200 fine.
Tyrone Mason, Muncie, Ind., speed (94/65), $100 fine; seat belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Denzel Franklin, Detroit, Mich., speed (79/65), $35 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Ricardo Perez, Indianapolis, Ind., no operator’s license, $200 fine; speed (86/65), $45 fine.
El Cho Thea, Fort Wayne, Ind., distracted driving, $100 fine (take class by May 28 to suspend fine); speed (84/65), $45 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Kenny Gill, Cecil, seat belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Mahylik Lowery, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; improper lights, $70 fine.
Dismissed: Dayena Worden, Cloverdale, domestic violence, assault; Steven Hamilton, address unavailable, forgery of identification cards.
