Allison Gross, W. Rosewood Ave., was found not guilty in a jury trial on charges of domestic violence. The case was dismissed with costs waived.

Sentenced: Jeremy Walton, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; David Smith, Antwerp, assault, standard probation, 40 hours of community service, $100 fine.

Zachariah Hardy, Cecil, disorderly conduct with persistence, $100 fine; Gary Mason, Oakwood, driving under OVI suspension, three days jail, $250 fine, 20 hours community service.

Antionio Pryor, Cleveland, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed; speed (94/65), dismissed; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Bradley Singer, Oakwood, fleeing/eluding police, seven days jail, standard probation, 40 hours community service, $525 fine; OVI, dismissed; disobedience of traffic devices, dismissed.

Cal Ward, Paulding, receiving stolen property (five counts), 60 days jail, standard probation, 20 hours community service.

Dismissed: Cristian Boch, Fort Wayne, Ind., open container.

