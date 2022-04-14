Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: William Harper, Fishers, Ind., following closely, $107 fine.
Leviticus Boggs, Defiance, OVI, five days jail, $525 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; failure to reinstate, dismissed; speed, dismissed.
Macheo Wells Jr., Indianapolis, physical control of vehicle under the influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed (85/65), $100 fine.
Jeremy Lindeman, Paulding, criminal trespassing, eight days jail, $100 fine; unauthorized use of property, $100 fine.
Dismissed: Jessica Vanvalkenburg, Cecil, failure to reinstate, left turn violation; Estil Hatfield, Oakwood, 12-point suspension.
