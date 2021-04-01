Paulding Municipal Court
Joshua Clark, 35, Paulding, appeared on a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. Clark waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Jackie McCoy, 38, Crocker, Mo., appeared on a fourth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug abuse instruments. McCoy waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced:Devon Shidler, Hicksville, 12-point suspension, 3-days jail, $500 fine, standard probation.
Timothy Hohenberger, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed (89/55), $100 fine.
Kateri Watahomigie, Defiance, OVI, 10-days jail, $525 fine; speed (90/65), $100 fine; open container, dismissed.
Jason George, Hicksville, physical control, 3-days jail, $375 fine; no operator’s license, $150 fine; marked lanes, $55 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Jeremy Townsend, Antwerp, no operator’s license, $150 fine; seat belt, $30 fine; failure to control, dismissed.
Kevin Patten, Edon, OVI, 4-days jail, $375 fine, standard probation; failure to control, $70 fine; open container, $75 fine.
Luz Becerra-Gamboa, Paulding, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (76/55), $45 fine.
Dismissed: Benjamin Wiswell, Paulding, open container, resisting arrest, OVI, speed, failure to comply (eluding/fleeing a police officer), failure to control, seatbelt, equipment regulation; Maria Bruce, Fostoria, FRA suspension, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle; Ronald Harsh, Paulding, driving under FRA suspension; Megan Evans, Fremont, driving under suspension;
