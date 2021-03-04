Paulding Municipal Court

Miranda Bussing, Paulding, appeared on charges of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bussing waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas.

Sentenced: Linnzie Logan, Melrose, assault, 2 days jail, $200 fine, no contact with victim; Michael Litzenberg, Antwerp, criminal trespassing, $200 fine; Joseph Proxmire, Paulding, disorderly conduct, 7 days jail, $100 fine; Amber Vance, Melrose, theft, 18 days jail, $200 fine; Bobby Fanning, Antwerp, theft, 14 days jail, $50 fine.

Francisco Otero Robles, Convoy, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.

Drew Ducheney, Paulding, domestic violence, 33 days jail, $200 fine, $523 restitution; intimidation of a witness, 33 days jail, $250 fine; domestic violence, dismissed.

Logan McDaniel, Paulding, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, speed, seat belt, dismissed.

Melissa Ranes, Oakwood, failure to register dog (five counts), $125 fine.

Holly McGovern, Toledo, driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Dismissed: Kenneth King, Melrose, driving under suspension; Tara Colunga, Harper Woods, Mich., driving under suspension; Ninja Young, Indianapolis, driving under suspension.

