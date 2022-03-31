Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Kristen Rhonehouse, Cecil, criminal damages, $500 fine, 40 hours community service; Chris Hitchcock, Edgerton, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Christen Ramsey, Paulding, no operator’s license, $100 fine (suspended); Aubree Davis, Oakwood, attempted theft, five days jail, $200 fine (suspended); Amanda Holt, disorderly conduct, three days jail, $150 fine, no contact with victim.

Raymell Moore, Anderson, Ind., drug possession, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; speed (82/65), $40 fine.

Donald Bisner, Vermilion, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.; speed (90/65), $100 fine; OVI, dismissed.

Monteius Turner, Indianapolis, speed (96/65), $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; distracted driving, dismissed.

Roger Starr, Defiance, operation in willful disregard of safety, $150 fine; marked lanes, $100 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.

Marie Hicks, Avon, Ind., no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (87/65), $45 fine.

Dismissed: Jason Fisher, Antwerp, aggravated menacing; Kaitlin Schafer, Toledo, theft.

