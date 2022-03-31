Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Kristen Rhonehouse, Cecil, criminal damages, $500 fine, 40 hours community service; Chris Hitchcock, Edgerton, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Christen Ramsey, Paulding, no operator’s license, $100 fine (suspended); Aubree Davis, Oakwood, attempted theft, five days jail, $200 fine (suspended); Amanda Holt, disorderly conduct, three days jail, $150 fine, no contact with victim.
Raymell Moore, Anderson, Ind., drug possession, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; speed (82/65), $40 fine.
Donald Bisner, Vermilion, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.; speed (90/65), $100 fine; OVI, dismissed.
Monteius Turner, Indianapolis, speed (96/65), $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; distracted driving, dismissed.
Roger Starr, Defiance, operation in willful disregard of safety, $150 fine; marked lanes, $100 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.
Marie Hicks, Avon, Ind., no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (87/65), $45 fine.
Dismissed: Jason Fisher, Antwerp, aggravated menacing; Kaitlin Schafer, Toledo, theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.