Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Danielle Dempsey, Payne, disorderly conduct with persistence, three days jail, $100 fine, no unlawful contact with victim; Shane Burk, Ohio City, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Jennifer Hines, Sherwood, criminal damage, $250 fine, 20 hours community service; Terri Thomas-Vankirk, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $200 fine; Avtar Singh, Brampton, Ont., permit violation, $70 fine.

Bobby Thompson, Defiance, speed, $45 fine; FRA suspension, dismissed.

Kenneth Shellenbarger, Paulding, reckless operation, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine; stop sign, $100 fine; no safety belt, dismissed.

Andrew Geren, Paulding, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of hashish, dismissed; left of center, dismissed; no safety belt, dismissed.

Stacy Bartley, Holgate, driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $65 fine.

Devvon Hale, Van Wert, driving under suspension, $350 fine; failure to control, dismissed.

Aronda Williams, West Lafayette, Ind., speed, $45 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Paul Jackson, Detroit, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Alicia James, Payne, equipment regulation, $70 fine; no operator’s license, $100 fine.

Dismissed: Cassidy Cervantes, Maumee, domestic violence; James Young, Defiance, OVI, marked lanes; Elvis Hall, Fort Wayne, Ind., theft; Crystal Murray, Paulding, assault; Ernie Ginter, Mendon, theft.

