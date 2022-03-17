Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Britnie Walton, Antwerp, stopping for stopped school bus, $25 fine; John Moore Jr., Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, two days jail, $100 fine, no contact with victim; John Straka, Oakwood, disorderly conduct with persistence, five days jail, $250 fine, standard probation, no contact with victim; Kierre Blackmon, Findlay, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Jason Kremer, Oakwood, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $100 fine, 40 hours community service, standard probation.
David Vielma, Edgerton, Ind., non-support, four days jail, $250 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service; obstructing justice, one day jail, $200 fine.
Shane Redman, Battle Creek, Mich., head lights, dismissed; unsafe vehicle, dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.
Shiara Jackson, Toledo, physical control of vehicle while under the influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; no tail lights, dismissed.
Brook Gerken, Woodburn, Ind., physical control of vehicle while under the influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; OVI, dismissed; marked lanes, dismissed.
Dakota Wcislak, Portage, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $200 fine ($100 suspended); speed (84/65), $45 fine.
Dax Massey, Indianapolis, speed (100/65), $100 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.
Jose Simon Fernandez, Grover Hill, failure to control, $70 fine; no operator’s license, $50 fine; failure to control, dismissed; wrongful entrustment of motor vehicle, dismissed.
Robert Goshia, Defiance, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $500 fine; marked lanes, dismissed; registration violation, dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.
Coty Franklin, Payne, aggravated trespass, one day jail, $500 fine; assault, dismissed.
Noah Toppe, Payne, OVI, $375 fine; failure to control, dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.
Harmonie Poe, Columbia City, Ind., no operator’s license, $100 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.
John Moon, Grover Hill, speed (72/55), $45 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Dismissed: Shawn Haley, Haviland, domestic violence; Alfredo Rodriguez, Lyford, Texas, no driver’s license; Chad Elling, Continental, passing bad checks (two counts); Bryan Casey, Cecil, passing bad checks; Fay Nash, Fort Wayne, Ind., passing bad checks.
