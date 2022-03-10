Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Diamond Bolden, Brooklyn, N.Y., possession of marijuana; Leanna Coil, Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Jeffrey Curtis, Cloverdale, improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, $250 fine; Brock Clemens, Continental, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Ann Munger, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine; Margaret Keeterle, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine (suspended); Stanley Elick, Grover Hill, junk ordinance, $125 fine; Amy Neamon, Paulding, assured clear distance, $70 fine.
Isaac Swary, Woodburn, Ind., hit skip (private property), $200 fine, standard probation, 40 hours community service; criminal damage, dismissed.
Zackary Kovalkevich, Bryant, Ind., OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; loud exhaust, dismissed; possession of marijuana, dismissed; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Robert Nance, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $150 fine; loud exhaust, $150 fine.
Jalen Welch-McClain, Van Wert, marked lanes, $55 fine; safety belt, $30 fine; OVI, dismissed.
Robert Hughes, Delphos, attempted theft, three days jail, $250 fine, no contact with victim’s property, standard probation, 40 hours community service; criminal trespassing, dismissed.
Tyler Levos, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine; junk ordinance, dismissed.
Dismissed: Seth Hawkins, Payne, criminal damage; Wesley Endicott, Payne, theft, criminal mischief; Chelsea Killian, Perrysburg, specific alcohol content; Charles Thompson, Paulding, OVI, FRA suspension, no tail lights; Mark Miles, Defiance, criminal damages, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.