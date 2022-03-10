Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Diamond Bolden, Brooklyn, N.Y., possession of marijuana; Leanna Coil, Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Jeffrey Curtis, Cloverdale, improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, $250 fine; Brock Clemens, Continental, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Ann Munger, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine; Margaret Keeterle, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine (suspended); Stanley Elick, Grover Hill, junk ordinance, $125 fine; Amy Neamon, Paulding, assured clear distance, $70 fine.

Isaac Swary, Woodburn, Ind., hit skip (private property), $200 fine, standard probation, 40 hours community service; criminal damage, dismissed.

Zackary Kovalkevich, Bryant, Ind., OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; loud exhaust, dismissed; possession of marijuana, dismissed; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Robert Nance, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $150 fine; loud exhaust, $150 fine.

Jalen Welch-McClain, Van Wert, marked lanes, $55 fine; safety belt, $30 fine; OVI, dismissed.

Robert Hughes, Delphos, attempted theft, three days jail, $250 fine, no contact with victim’s property, standard probation, 40 hours community service; criminal trespassing, dismissed.

Tyler Levos, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine; junk ordinance, dismissed.

Dismissed: Seth Hawkins, Payne, criminal damage; Wesley Endicott, Payne, theft, criminal mischief; Chelsea Killian, Perrysburg, specific alcohol content; Charles Thompson, Paulding, OVI, FRA suspension, no tail lights; Mark Miles, Defiance, criminal damages, disorderly conduct.

