Sentenced: Ashley Poston, Indianapolis, open container, $75 fine; Cameron West, Defiance, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; Eugene Weidenhamer, Defiance, assured clear distance, $70 fine; Dennis Coulter, Toledo, assured clear distance, $70 fine; Zachariah Hardy, Cecil, menacing, 2 days jail, $200 fine, standard probation, no unlawful contact with victim.

Ismael Escarcega, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $150 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.

Taylor Suss, Paulding, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Courtney Wilder, Paulding, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine, standard probation; speed, dismissed.

Yael Esparza, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $150 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.

Douglas Mansfield, Payne, negligent assault, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), 80 hours community service, standard probation, $500 fine; failure to yield, dismissed.

Judith Myers, Cecil, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), 20 hours, community service, standard probation, $375 fine; stop sign, dismissed.

Daniel Guerrero-Rodriguez, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Caroline Rohal, Paulding, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine; failure to control, $70 fine.

Dismissed: Jill Julien, Chesterfield, Mo., possession of marijuana; Samuel McCorkle, Napoleon, OVI; William Etheridge, Indianapolis, distracted driving; Nichalas Lengacher, Antwerp, failure to secure ordnance (two counts).

