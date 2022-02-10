Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Rodney Osbun Jr., Antwerp, menacing, one day jail, $200 fine; Raymond Wrobel, Newport, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Ethan Wolfle, Latty, reckless operation, 3-three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine; Brandon Rivera, Archbold, speed (88/65), $100 fine; Timothy Lavin, Fort Wayne, Ind., fictitious registration, $150 fine.

Brian Stevens, New Haven, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; physical control of vehicle while under the influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed (72/65), $35 fine.

Ronaysia Miller, Toledo, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (85/65), $45 fine.

Anthony Padilla, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed (78/65), dismissed.

Dismissed: Kimberly Matlock, Indianapolis, OVI, speed (80/65).

