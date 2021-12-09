Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Deshaun Frazier, Flint, Mich., no operator’s license, $150 fine; Dru Pettigrew, Toledo, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, $200 fine.

Caleb Tracy, Paulding, criminal trespassing, $100 fine; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Judy Par, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (78/65), $35 fine.

Leanna Coil, Paulding, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed (74/55), $45 fine.

Jerrod Luke, Cleveland, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; FRA suspension, $400 fine; speed (88/65), $45 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.

Cody Worman, Paulding, failure to control, $150 fine; driving under FRA suspension, dismissed.

Dismissed: Alicia James, West Unity, domestic violence; Jeremiah Holloway, Fort Wayne, underage persons offense concerning alcohol; William Stucky, Payne, drug possession; Destinee Taylor, Indianapolis, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

