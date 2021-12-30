Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Caleb Tracy, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Alexandra Whiting, Paulding, safety belt, $30 fine; Railana Steele, Savannah, Ga., speed (97/65), $100 fine.
Rhea Martin, Cloverdale, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Cecil Luttrell, Morenci, Mich., OVI, 30 days jail, $850 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service; driving under suspension, $300 fine; loud exhaust, $70 fine.
Jordan Harris, Cecil, physical control, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; left of center, dismissed.
Kristi Gonzalez, Evansport, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $475 fine; marked lanes, dismissed; safety belt, dismissed; possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Alan Lichty, Payne, speed (70/55), $45 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
