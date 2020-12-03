Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Russell Doster, Continental, disorderly conduct with persistence, $100 fine; Caleb Baughman, Payne, wrongful entrustment of motor vehicle, $200 fine.
Robert Bair III, Leipsic, driving under OVI suspension, 3 days jail, $250 fine; illegal U-turn, dismissed.
Danielle Bledsoe, New Bavaria, obedience to traffic control devices/signs, $55 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Joshua Finfrock, Paulding, driving under OVI suspension (3 counts), 49 days jail, $250 fine; OVI, failure to control, speed, dismissed.
Billy Sparks, Decatur, Ind., driving under suspension, 2 days jail, $300 fine; duty to display license, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; loud exhaust, $70 fine.
Estil Hatfield, Oakwood, driving under suspension (OVI), 3 days jail, $250 fine; speed, dismissed.
Michael Joseph Sanchez, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Dismissed: Mandy Gunn, Barstown, Ky., drug paraphernalia; Matthew Wehrman, Marion, Ind., OVI, speed; Ronald Garrity II, Paulding, domestic violence; Melissa Davis, Fort Wayne, violation of a protection order; Elizabeth Pollock, Oakwood, aggravated menacing; Crystal Coffey, Paulding, assault.
