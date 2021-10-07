Paulding Municipal Court
Ethan Parchment, 30, was indicted on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. Parchment waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
April Ray, 29, was indicted on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. Ray waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Demarqus Burks, Detroit, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; no operator’s license, $200 fine.
Megan Barnard, Fayette, 12-point suspension, 10-days jail, $250 fine, probation, 20 hours community service; fictitious registration, $200 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; OVI, dismissed.
Todd Jackson, Defiance, OVI, three days jail, $500 fine, 20 hours community service; left of center, dismissed.
Dismissed: Joshua Smith, Defiance, FRA suspension, failure to yield for emergency vehicle.
