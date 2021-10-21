Paulding Municipal Court

Nicholas White, 36, Paulding, was indicted on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a fourth-degree felony. White waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Andrew Schiavone, 24, Toledo, was indicted on charges of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, fleeing/eluding a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony. Schiavone waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Sherroun Adams, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $200 fine; Rebecca Brandenburg, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $12 fine; Zachary Kupfersmith, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Karen Raudabaugh, Van Wert, failure to control, $70 fine; Chad Harvey, Edgerton, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Haley Eberle, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $103 fine; Jamie Clemens, Defiance, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Kenneth Slade, Payne, jacklighting, $183 fine.

Lori Webster, Van Wert, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine, standard probation; registration violation, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; left of center, dismissed; expired license, dismissed; seat belt, dismissed.

Christopher Lewis, Defiance, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed (33/20), $50 fine; texting while driving, dismissed.

Juan Hernandez Ramirez, Grover Hill, OVI, three days jail, $525 fine; failure to control, $150 fine; seat belt, dismissed.

Robert Wells, Indianapolis, Ind., resisting arrest, one day jail, $300 fine; speed (90/65), $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Larry Carr, Paulding, reckless operation, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine; stop sign, $100 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.

Dismissed: Amber Gyetvai, Oakwood, domestic violence; Rex Gray, Paulding, domestic violence (two counts).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments