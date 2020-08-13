PAULDING — A Paulding man was sentenced here on a felony theft charge, but a more serious offense was dismissed.
Joshua Finfrock, 35, Paulding, pleaded guilty in Paulding County Common Pleas Court to theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for four years by Judge Tiffany Beckman.
The community control term included special conditions, including that Finfrock serve 71 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 71 days served while his case was pending. He also was ordered to have no contact with Michael Bryan or David Bryan, and make $500 restitution to Michael Bryan.
An 11-month prison term was reserved in case Finfrock violates community control requirements.
A more serious charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office and Finfrock’s attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
A Paulding County grand jury had indicted Finfrock in June, alleging that on May 24 he robbed a disabled adult of $500 in cash while possessing a knife. However, the robbery allegation — alleging force or coercion during the commission of a theft offense — was dismissed.
