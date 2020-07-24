PAULDING — A Paulding man has been sentenced here to community control and ordered to make restitution totaling more than $44,000 on several felony theft charges.
Julian Rider, 23, was placed on community control for four years with conditions by Judge Tiffany Beckman on five counts of theft, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies.
He was given 37 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 37 days served in jail while his cases were pending and ordered to make restitution totaling $44,286.91 to four victims.
They include Joseph Barker of Antwerp ($28,577), Logisticize of Paulding ($8,037.41), Michael Deringer of Forest ($6,500) and Paulding Ace Hardware ($1,172.50).
The charges allege that Rider stole property from the aforementioned businesses and individuals such as a utility tractor, tiller, tools and cash between July 31, 2019-Nov. 28, 2019.
Rider was represented by attorney Ian Weber of Defiance.
