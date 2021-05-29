PAULDING — A Paulding man was sentenced to prison here Friday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court for causing the traffic death of his passenger and friend.
Brandon Smith, 31, was given a two-year prison term by Judge Tiffany Beckman on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, and his operator’s license was suspended for three years.
Smith had pleaded no contest to the charge on April 14 and was found guilty by Beckman who had ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
The charge, which carried a maximum prison term of five years, was amended from a second-degree felony, during plea negotiations between Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard and Smith’s attorney, Aaron Schwartz of Strongsville.
The charge alleged that on Aug. 25, 2019, Smith was operating a 1998 Chevrolet Corvette that went out of control on a curvy area of Ohio 500, just southwest of Paulding, and rolled over several times. His passenger, Aaron Crutchfield, 38, Fort Wayne, Ind., was killed in the crash.
Burkard had told The Crescent-News previously that Smith, who sustained serious injury in the crash and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and alcohol use. He explained that Smith’s vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour, according to Ohio Highway Patrol crash reconstruction data.
During Friday’s sentencing, Beckman attempted to balance Smith’s punishment with his record, which included no felony convictions, his likelihood to repeat and his remorsefulness.
She noted that as a judge she has learned that “good people make bad choices,” but noted that Smith’s behavior was “certainly reckless.” And she remarked that Crutchfield’s death “will be felt for generations.”
Indeed, his infant son (Aaron Crutchfield Jr.) was in the courtroom with family members who noted that the child will never know his father.
Family members on both sides of the courtroom — one supporting the family, the other expressing grief for Crutchfield’s death — virtually filled the small gallery.
Before the sentence was pronounced, Sandra Hamilton — speaking for herself and on behalf of Crutchfield’s mother, Maria Brabson — said the mental pain “hasn’t begun to ease.” Remarking on things family members miss about Crutchfield, Hamilton said to Smith: “Your sentence will never be enough. We will never stop hurting.”
Hamilton also read a note on behalf of the mother of Crutchfield’s son and his fiancée, Catie Kramer, who stated that “my world came crashing down. ... He (Smith) deserves way worse than the slap on the wrist he is getting. He deserves to rot.”
Father, Ernest Crutchfield commented how “deeply this has hurt us,” and questioned the job authorities did processing the evidence and handling the case. He said this was a reason it lingered on for 18 months, and expressed displeasure that the maximum available sentence was only five years (following the amendment of the charge from a second-degree felony).
“He took my son’s life and he should pay,” he said.
Schwartz felt a need to set the record straight, countering suggestions that his client was not remorseful for the incident.
“I can say unequivocally that couldn’t be further from the truth,” said Schwartz. “This is not something he wanted for his friend.”
He added that Smith can do nothing to change what happened, but has taken full responsibility for his crime and has become a better person.
“He does wish to express how sorry he is,” said Schwartz. “It is genuine and sincere.”
Smith spoke generally about his feelings, expressing sorrow for the Crutchfield family and calling Aaron “a good friend.” Too, he addressed the victim’s family members specifically, telling them, “I am truly sorry for my actions.”
Three supporters spoke on Smith’s behalf.
Mark Yoder and Bob Weatherhead of The Wholesale House in Hicksville, where Smith was employed, spoke favorably about his work habits. And his brother, Lenny Smith, said “he’s changed in every way” since the incident.
Weatherhead and Lenny Smith expressed sorrow to the Crutchfield family.
“We still pray for this family,” said Lenny Smith.
