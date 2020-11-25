PAULDING — A Paulding man was given community control here in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on a sexual misconduct charge involving a child.
Zachary Ross, 24, was placed on community control for four years by Judge Tiffany Beckman on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender, requiring him to register his address twice each year with the county sheriff’s office.
Ross, who had entered a plea to the charge on Oct. 8, served approximately 270 days in Paulding County jail while his case was pending, according to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
The defendant previously had pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
The charge alleged that between Dec. 1, 2018, and Jan. 31, 2019, he engaged in sexual conduct with a girl less than 13 years of age. The girl was 12 years old at the time, according to Burkard.
As part of the plea agreement, two separate Paulding County indictments against Ross (in March and August) were dismissed. Both charged him with two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; along with one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
Those charges alleged sexual conduct and contact with the same victim, according to Burkard. However, the separate indictments stipulated to different subsections of the law related to an allegation of force and the child’s age, he indicated.
Burkard had told The Crescent-News last month that the case presented difficulties because one adult witness changed her story. “That left us with no physical evidence and no witnesses” as to “what initially had come to us,” he had said.
Ross was represented by attorney Matthew Chapel of Fort Wayne.
