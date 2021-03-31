PAULDING — A Paulding man has entered a plea in Paulding County Common Pleas Court to a sexual offense allegation that was filed in lieu of a rape indictment.
Aaron Contreraz, 24, Paulding, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on April 26.
As part of plea negotiations between Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard's office and Contreraz's attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance, the bill of information was filed in lieu of a grand jury indictment for two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony.
Those charges had alleged that Contreraz compelled a female victim to engage in sexual conduct on June 25.
The bill of information makes no mention of force, noting that Contreraz was "reckless" in having sexual conduct with a 14-year-old on June 25.
The rape indictment will be dismissed at sentencing.
