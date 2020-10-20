PAULDING — A Paulding man has entered a plea to a sexual misconduct charge involving a child in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Zachary Ross, 24, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
Judge Tiffany Beckman ordered a pre-sentence investigation and modified Ross’ bond to $100,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision. He was being held Monday in Paulding County Jail.
Sentencing was scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 23. Ross had been scheduled to stand trial beginning today.
The charge alleges that between Dec. 1, 2018, and Jan. 31, 2019, he engaged in sexual conduct with a girl less than 13 years of age. Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard explained that the girl was 12 years old at the time.
As part of the plea agreement, two separate Paulding County indictments against Ross (in March and August) will be dismissed. Both charged him with two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; along with one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
The charges alleged sexual conduct and contact with the same victim, according to Burkard. However, the separate indictments stipulated to different subsections of the law related to an allegation of force and the child’s age, he indicated.
Burkard told The Crescent-News Monday that the case presented difficulties because one adult witness changed her story. “That left us with no physical evidence and no witnesses” as to “what initially had come to us,” he said.
Burkard said he did not make a sentencing recommendation.
Ross is represented by attorney Matthew Chapel of Fort Wayne.
