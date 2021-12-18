PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 11 persons, including one person who cultivated a large amount of marijuana at his residence, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.
Newlyn Baker, 43, Haviland, is charged with illegal cultivation, a first-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony.
Following citizen tips, an investigation involving the Multi-area Narcotics Unit and a law enforcement helicopter from a different jurisdiction discovered mature marijuana plants and a grow operation at Baker’s residence on Aug. 27, according to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard. He said multiple plants were found in a roofed patio area next to a pole barn.
More than 20,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated, the indictment alleges.
“That is a lot of pot,” said Burkard. “This was not just like ditch weed growing out in the middle of a cornfield.”
The cultivation charge was bumped up one notch on the felony scale because the operation allegedly occurred in the presence of a juvenile. A young daughter was living with Baker in the home, according to Burkard.
The case was presented to a grand jury following the completion of testing by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification, he said.
Baker is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 27 in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Indicted were:
• Richard Alford, 39, Fort Wayne, Ind., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He allegedly led Ohio Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed pursuit on Nov. 2 on U.S. 24, reaching speeds of 119 miles per hour before abandoning the vehicle he was driving and fleeing on foot, according to Burkard. A warrant has been issued for Alford’s arrest.
• Dominic Turner, 29, Louisville, Ky., for aggravated possession of drugs (psilocyn), a third-degree felony.
• Dominique Davis, 29, Indianapolis, Ind., for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Melinda Gonzales, 37, Paulding, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony.
• Cody Adkins, 30, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Clark, 35, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Allen Foute, 54, Sherwood, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Kirsten Gipple, 19, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Gary Schaffer, 45, Cecil, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Eldridge Wells Jr., 22, Fort Wayne, Ind., for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.