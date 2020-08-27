PAULDING — A mutual relationship with a woman is central to the murder trial here of an Oakwood area man charged with fatally shooting his brother.
The jury trial of Donald Richcreek, 27, 07598 County Road 187 — charged with murder, an unclassified felony; and a firearm specification — began Wednesday morning in Paulding County Common Pleas Court with opening statements and testimony from seven state witnesses.
Richcreek is charged with the Aug. 10, 2019, shooting death of his brother, Anthony, 29, with whom he lived at that address, along with Ashley Collins. Both brothers had an intimate relationship with Collins, who has two children with Donald Richcreek, according to trial testimony.
The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 10 following an argument between the brothers.
Defense attorney William Kluge of Lima conceded that Donald shot his brother twice with a .38 Special handgun — once in the stomach and once in the chest — before he died shortly thereafter. But he argued in his opening statement that this happened in self-defense during a physical altercation.
Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard, however, suggested that the shooting resulted from the relationship both brothers had with Collins.
After Donald and Collins ended a relationship in March 2019, Donald moved out of the residence at 07598 County Road 187, Burkard explained. Around the same time, Burkard indicated, Collins began a relationship with Anthony.
“Evidence and testimony is going to show that Donald does not approve of Anthony and Ashley’s relationship,” Burkard told the jury. “In fact, Donald still wanted to get back together with Ashley, but it wasn’t a good situation.”
Burkard said Anthony moved in with Collins in June or July 2019, shortly after being released from a prison term in Indiana. Donald then moved in with them after being evicted around Aug. 6 from a different residence, according to Burkard.
The prosecutor presented statements and video evidence of Paulding County Sheriff’s Office deputies showing that Donald changed his story three times before admitting he shot his bother.
Initially, Donald claimed a vehicle drove up and fired shots randomly at Anthony, striking him twice; then he said the shooting occurred during a scuffle with his brother while he was being threatened with a gun. Eventually, Donald admitted he shot his brother, but said this happened after Anthony struck him in the face and he thought he was reaching for a gun in his waist band.
During a recorded interview played Wednesday for the jury, the defendant told a sheriff’s deputy he was “scared for his life. I really was.”
Kluge emphasized during his opening statement that Anthony had served several years in an Indiana prison for battery and domestic battery, joining a “violent gang.” Prison time, he added, didn’t help Anthony’s personality.
Collins also testified Tuesday, but downplayed attempts by Kluge and the defense to suggest that Anthony was a violent person or that the two brothers had been at odds. She claimed they had only “minor arguments” before the shooting.
Too, Collins testified that she heard Anthony say the night of the shooting that “I don’t want to fight him (Donald).” But Kluge — calling this a “critical point” to tell authorities — questioned during cross examination whether she had told deputies this.
“So, if I were to give you all your reports with your statements in it and there’s no mention of the words, ‘Anthony said I don’t want to fight,’ how would you feel about that?”
“I was shook up,” responded Collins.
Trial testimony revealed that Donald discarded the handgun used in a nearby pond. A sheriff’s dive team later recovered the weapon.
Testimony was scheduled to resume around 8:45 a.m. today with three more state witnesses expected to testify. Kluge told Judge Tiffany Beckman he plans to call two or three witnesses, in addition to the defendant before resting.
If convicted as charged, the defendant could be sentenced to a prison term of 15 years to life, as well as a mandatory three years imprisonment for the firearm specification.
