PAULDING — The Paulding man charged with killing a local couple has been returned here for a court appearance that is scheduled today.
Clay Dockery, 23, is charged with two counts of murder, each an unclassified felony; and theft, a fourth-degree felony.
He allegedly killed Celecitas Pelegrino Williams, 60, and her husband, Bruce Williams, 81, at their home at 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township last week, then stole their vehicle. He was arrested not long after in Ashtabula County in northeast Ohio where the vehicle reportedly broke down.
Dockery was returned to Paulding County Tuesday night and is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. today in Paulding County Municipal Court, according to Sheriff Jason Landers. He was being held Wednesday in Paulding County Jail.
The purpose of is appearance in municipal court is to set bond and determine only if there is probable cause to detain Dockery on the charge. The case likely will be transferred to Paulding County Common Pleas Court where felonies are adjudicated and a grand jury may be convened to hear the evidence.
Landers told The Crescent-News late Wednesday afternoon that results from a preliminary autopsy to determine the cause of death had not been returned. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office will conduct the autopsy.
The cause of death is not believed to be shooting.
According to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard, Dockery is represented by Lima attorney Bill Kluge, well known for his representation of defendants charged in murder cases.
