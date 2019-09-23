PAULDING — A rural Oakwood man was arraigned here Monday afternoon in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on a murder charge involving his brother.
Donald Richcreek, 28, 07598 County Road 187, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to murder, an unclassified felony; and a firearm specification. He is charged in the Aug. 10 shooting death of his brother, Anthony, 29, with whom he lived at the above address.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 3 p.m. on Nov. 4.
During preliminary proceedings recently in Paulding County Court, Richcreek received the court-appointed legal services of Lima attorney William Kluge. Kluge appeared with Richcreek Monday, while Judge Tiffany Beckman continued the defendant’s $10 million bond with a 10% allowance provision as set in Paulding County Court.
Richcreek appeared Monday in a uniform from Paulding County Jail where he is being held.
Beckman declared Richcreek indigent during Monday’s hearing based on a financial inquiry. He indicated that he had no income or financial assets to hire an attorney.
If convicted as charged, the defendant could be sentenced to a prison term of 15 years to life as well as a mandatory three years imprisonment for the firearm specification.
Beckman set a preliminary schedule of court proceedings, which include a deadline for Kluge to initiative evidentiary discovery proceedings by Sept. 30. The state would be required to respond to a discovery request by Oct. 15, while the defense would need to respond to the state by Oct. 21.
The judge declined to set a jury trial date until Kluge has a chance to complete the discovery process. The date may be addressed during the pretrial hearing, she indicated.
Richcreek was indicted by a Paulding County grand jury earlier this month.
Anthony Richcreek had been transported to Paulding County Hospital following the Aug. 10 shooting, and was pronounced dead.
