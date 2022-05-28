Dennis Mullins Jr., 46, Oakwood, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony, and was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Amber Vance, 33, Cecil, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court. She also was fined $100 for criminal trespassing and given one day in jail.
Sentenced: Terry Suffel, Paulding, disorderly conduct, two days jail, $100 fine; Alanza Hines, Fort Wayne, Ind., possession of marijuana, $100 fine.
James Coyne, Paulding, OVI, three days jail, $375 fine, one-year operator’s license suspension; open container, driving under suspension, driving over marked lanes and no safety belt, dismissed.
Deshuan Jefferson, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $375 fine, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days); speed, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Ryan Moll, Defiance, OVI, three days jail, $375 fine, one-year operator’s license suspension; speed, $100 fine; possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Delmas Hamilton, Scott, OVI, $475 fine, one-year operator’s license suspension; driving over marked lanes and no safety belt, dismissed.
Richard Emerling Jr., Antwerp, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed, $100 fine.
Nicholas Decker, Grover Hill, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $475 fine, one-year operator’s license suspension; failure to control and no safety belt, dismissed.
Maurice Terry Jr., Saginaw, Mich., no operator’s license, $45 fine; failure to yield for emergency vehicle, dismissed.
