Elizabeth Pollock, Oakwood, assault, six days jail, $200 fine; Mark Carnahan, Antwerp, domestic violence, six days jail, $200 fine; Nickolas Keys, Fort Wayne, failure to control, $140 fine; Jeremy Harris, Defiance, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Sara Salmons, Defiance, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; David Abrams, Saginaw, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Austin Treesh, Antwerp, confinement of dog, $25 fine; Rodney Schafer, Defiance, confinement of dog (two counts), $150 fine; Johnathan Bowman, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Robert Bowers, Paulding, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; Rhonda Stahl, Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Barbara Elliott, Scott, disorderly conduct, two days jail, $150 fine; Adam Keeler, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; April Hollinger, Antwerp, driving under suspension (two counts), $300 fine.
Jennifer Thomas, Paulding, confinement of dog (three counts), $125 fine; obstructing justice, three days jail, $250 fine.
Dylan Lawson, Melrose, driving under suspension, $200 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine; failure to display plates, $70 fine.
Rashawn Gibbs, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
David Abrams, Defiance, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed, dismissed; failure to display plates, dismissed.
Shawn Woolbright, Continental, left of center, $55 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Ace Reardon, Toledo, disorderly conduct, $200 fine, no unlawful contact with victim; domestic violence, dismissed.
Alyssa McMillian, Haviland, assault, $200 fine, no contact with victim, 20 hours community service; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Chantell Clark, Indianapolis, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed and no safety belt, dismissed.
