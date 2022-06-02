Sentenced:

Jamie Coombs, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, two days jail; Stacy Landis, Antwerp, OVI suspension, three days jail, $250 fine; Michael Smith, Antwerp, disorderly conduct (three counts), $175 fine; Chelci Jones, Redkey, Ind., driving under suspension, $200 fine, 20 hours community service; Christopher Fellers, Haviland, confinement of dog, $25 fine; Chelsea Mason, Defiance, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Dianna Torres, Adrian, Mich., driving under suspension, $300 fine.

Rashown Johnson, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed, $100 fine; no operator’s license and no safety belt, dismissed.

Kimberly Matlock, Indianapolis, Ind., OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed, dismissed.

Kaylie Coleman, Redkey, Ind., OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Cody Adkins, Oakwood, failure to display plates, $100 fine; no tail lights, $100 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Timothy Lavin, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Dismissed:

William Stucky, Payne, domestic violence; Archie Dirrim, Paulding, passing bad checks (four counts); Paul Meyer, Defiance, fleeing/eluding an officer; Corbin Griffiths, Paulding, junk ordinance violation.

