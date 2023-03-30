Travis Wallace, Morehead, Ky., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of possession of drugs and possession of Schedule I/II drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. The case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced—
Aryssa Ramsey, Oakwood, assault, three days jail, $200 fine, standard probation; Cassandra Richardson, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, three days jail, $100 fine; Dean Leisure, Payne, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $100 fine; James Okuly Jr., Paulding, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Usman Khan, Royal Oak, Mich., speed, $150 fine; Daniel Ordway, Ottawa, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Sandy Trowbridge-Franz, Hoagland, Ind., OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; left of center and safety belt, dismissed; Izik Garrett, Antwerp, OVI, $250 fine, 60 hours community service (or $606 donation to Paulding Co. Dog Kennel in lieu of community service hours); safety belt, $30 fine, left of center, dismissed; Aaron Westmoreland Jr., Indianapolis, speed, $100 fine, driving under suspension, dismissed; Alyana Parker, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $75 fine; Timothy Puckett, Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine, safety belt, $30 fine; Adam Wright, Cloverdale, resisting arrest, 52 days jail, $200 fine, no contact with victim or Village of Grover Hill, assault (two counts) and aggravated menacing, dismissed.
