Ronald Smith, Grover Hill, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Jason Fisher, 46, Antwerp, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Todd Baker, 39, Springfield, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced---
Meghan Thomas, Paulding, assault, $250 fine, 20 hours community service, no unlawful contact with victim; Daniel White, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Jessie Shelton, Grover Hill, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Montavia Dennis, Poplar Bluff, Mo., driving under suspension, $300 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; speed and no child restraint, dismissed.
Anthony Hicks, Paulding, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $300 fine; left of center, dismissed.
Jauwalynne Ayuso, Warrenton, Mo., being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, 1 day jail, $375 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Dismissed---
Valerie Harper, Melrose, driving under suspension, failure to control.
Craig Smith Sr., Defiance, driving under suspension, failure to control.
