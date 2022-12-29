Raychel McGill, 30, Grover Hill, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Wilfredo Ponce, 35, Fredericksburg, Va., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of heron, a first-degree felony, and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Raliza Pashova, Butler, Ind., assault, two days jail, $250 fine, no contact with victims; Jalen Welch-McClain, Van Wert, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; Laura Yanez, Hicksville, interfering with custody, four days jail, $300 fine, no contact with victims, 20 hours community service.
William Hale, Cloverdale, criminal damage, $100 fine, $375 restitution; three zoning violations, dismissed.
Cierra Douglas, Hicksville, OVI, 10 days jail, $600 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license and loud exhaust, dismissed.
Tyson Schilt, Paulding, assault, three days jail, $250 fine, no contact with victims, 40 hours community service; resisting arrest, three days jail, $100 fine; disorderly conduct, two days jail, $200 fine.
Kelly Zartman, Antwerp, OVI, three days jail, driver intervention program in lieu of jail days, $375 fine, 20 hours community service; driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, left of center and no safety belt, dismissed.
Bobby Thompson, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $400 fine/$200 suspended; speed, $75 fine.
Dismissed: Scott Egly, Defiance, passing bad checks.
