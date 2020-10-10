Voters throughout Paulding County are deciding 15 different ballot issues this fall, most of them property tax renewals for specific purposes.
The only countywide matter is the Paulding County Senior Center’s request to renew a 0.5-mill, five-year levy for operational expenses.
If approved, the levy would generate $241,280 annually, according to the Paulding County Auditor’s Office.
The levy was last renewed in 2015 with 69% support.
Paulding County voters also will help decide Vantage Career Center’s 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements.
Located in Van Wert, the career technical school serves juniors and seniors living within 13 school districts in Mercer, Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties.
The levy is on the ballot in those counties.
Only two levies throughout the county propose new taxation — along with updated collection rates.
One is Antwerp Village’s requested 0.8-mill, five-year replacement levy with a 0.2-mill increase to maintain the municipal government’s cemeteries.
The village wants to replace its existing 0.8-mill levy by allowing collection on updated valuation rates, in addition to seeking the extra 0.2-mill more in taxation.
If approved, the new 1-mill levy would provide $22,107 annually, according to the auditor’s office.
The additional 0.2-mill would increase annual property taxes for the owner of a home valued at $100,000 by $7.
Antwerp’s existing 0.8-mill cemetery levy was last approved by voters in 2015 with approximately 80% support.
Carryall Township voters are being asked to decide a similar levy — a 0.6-mill replacement with a 0.2-mill increase for cemetery maintenance.
If approved, the new 0.8-mill levy would provide $29,408 annually, according to the auditor’s office.
The additional 0.2-mill would increase annual property taxes for the owner of a home in Carryall Township valued at $100,000 by $7.
The existing 0.6-mill cemetery levy was last approved by voters in 2015 with approximately 80% support.
But that’s not the only Carryall Township levy on the ballot this fall.
Located in the northwest corner of Paulding County, the township also is asking voters to renew a 1-mill, five-year levy for fire and EMS services.
They levy was approved as new taxation in 2015, passing with about 60% support. If renewed, it would bring in $36,755 per year.
Elsewhere in Paulding County, Payne voters are deciding a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for police service.
The taxation rate is the same as exists now, but the replacement component would provide for growth on updated valuation.
If approved, the levy would bring in $14,848 annually, according to the auditor’s office.
Payne voters last approved this levy — also as a replacement — in 2015 with approximately 80% support.
Other issues on Paulding County ballots this fall:
• Antwerp Local Schools: a 2.9-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements.
• Broughton Village: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Harrison Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Haviland Village: a 5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Melrose Village: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection; a referendum on ordinance no. 19-05 regulating parking within village limits; and a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Oakwood Village: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS; and a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Paulding Village: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS. The levy would generate $18,611 annually, according to the auditor’s office. It was last renewed by voters in 2015 with approximately 69% support.
